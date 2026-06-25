Girl's death after falling off road: Kerala Human Rights body seeks probe into civic negligence

KOCHI: The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has ordered a high-level investigation into allegations that the mishap in which a 12-year-old girl died after falling into a plot 20-ft below the road while cycling near Mavelipuram Onam Park in Kakkanad was caused by the negligence of officials of the Thrikkakara municipality.

Commission chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas directed the Ernakulam district collector to appoint an officer of the rank of RDO or sub-collector to conduct a site inspection. An assistant commissioner of police and a PWD engineer nominated by the collector should also be part of the inspection.

The inquiry team has been asked to ascertain the veracity of allegations that the accident occurred because of the absence of a protective retaining wall along the public road. The team must also examine whether the tragedy could have been prevented if such a safety wall had existed.

Based on the findings of the investigation, the collector should submit a comprehensive report to the commission within four weeks.

Rihana Catherine Andrews, who was riding a bicycle along the road, died after falling into the plot 20-ft below the road on Sunday.

According to complaints, local residents had repeatedly demanded that authorities install a protective barrier at the accident spot where the girl fell, but their requests went unheeded.