Kerala govt steps up efforts to ease traffic woes along Kochi metro phase 2 corridor

KOCHI: The state government has intensified measures to mitigate traffic congestion and safety concerns arising from the construction of the Phase 2 of the Kochi Metro Rail Project (Pink Line).

Responding to a submission by Thrikkakara legislator Uma Thomas, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said the government was viewing the difficulties faced by the public during the construction period with seriousness and had initiated corrective measures.

The 11.2-km-long Pink Line extends from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to Infopark via Kakkanad. To manage traffic along the construction corridor, KMRL, in coordination with the traffic police, has deployed trained traffic wardens at key junctions and work sites from 8am to 8pm daily.

Acknowledging that barricades erected for construction had reduced road width at certain locations and contributed to congestion, Satheesan said the barricades have been shifted inward as much as possible at key junctions to improve traffic flow. Steps are also being taken to rectify road defects along the corridor, he said.

“Traffic policing has been strengthened by dividing the Palarivattom-Kakkanad stretch into three sectors, with enhanced patrols. Additional police personnel have been deployed near major junctions and educational institutions,” the CM said, adding that to reduce vehicle load on the main corridor, people have been alerted about detours and alternative roads through various platforms and via traffic signboards installed on available parallel roads.