Two killed in bike crash near Kerala's Nedumbassery.

KOCHI: Two youngsters from Thrissur died after their motorcycle crashed into a median near the Airport Signal Junction at Nedumbassery on Wednesday morning. The deceased are Aswin V S, 24, of Arattupuzha and Gokul Krishna, 27, of Porathissery. Gokul was riding the bike, while Aswin was riding pillion, the police said.

As per the FIR registered by the Nedumbassery Airport Police, the accident occurred around 7.15am, while the two were travelling from Aluva side towards Angamaly along the National Highway.

The police said the rider allegedly drove in a rash and negligent manner, lost control and hit the median. The two suffered serious injuries, said the police. While Gokul was rushed to the Angamaly taluk hospital, Aswin was taken to another hospital. Both of them died under treatment.

Based on a complaint filed by Sivaraman, Aswin’s father, the police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to rash and negligent driving and causing death by negligence. A probe has been launched.