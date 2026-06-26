Kochi Thanneerchal Park reopening delayed again

KOCHI: Even two months after the Tripunithura municipal authorities’ assertion that Thanneerchal Park, which has remained closed for years, would be reopened, the same remains shut. Local councillor Radhika Varma said the delay was a result of the park not getting the funds that the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) had allocated.

“The municipality’s share of the park’s renovation has largely been completed. However, work on the children’s play area remains pending as we are yet to receive the promised Rs 1 crore assistance from GCDA,” she told TNIE.

“We will open the park once it is ready and all the promised amenities are in place,” Radhika added.

Explaining the delay in the release of the funds, the councillor said that this was linked to the non-constitution of the new GCDA committee following the recent elections.

A GCDA official confirmed the same, adding that the funds can only be released after the newly constituted committee convenes and approves the proposal. However, there is no clarity yet on when the committee will be formed.