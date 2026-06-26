Man posing as Navy officer arrested in Rs 18 lakh job scam in Kochi

KOCHI: A 43-year-old man accused of posing as an Indian Navy officer and cheating a Pathanamthitta resident of Rs 18 lakh in a job scam was arrested on Friday.

The accused, Bimal Namboothiri alias Bimal S Vijayan (43), a native of Adoor in Pathanamthitta, was staying in a flat at Palarivattom. Police said he fled after learning that officers had arrived, but was later arrested from Chengamanad.

A joint operation by State Intelligence, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Naval Intelligence led to the seizure of Navy uniforms, insignia, walkie-talkies, swords and plaques from his Kochi flat.

According to police, the accused had previously worked as a priest in Ernakulam. He allegedly collected Rs 18 lakh from a Pandalam resident after promising jobs for the complainant's wife and sister.

Police said the money was received in multiple instalments between July 2023 and January 2025. However, he failed to secure the promised jobs and returned only Rs 3 lakh.

The accused was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.