Rogue makhna that kept Kothamangalam on edge for weeks radio-collared, released into wild

KOCHI: The rogue wild elephant, which had been spreading fear in Pindimana panchayat area of Kothamangalam for the past four weeks, was tranquilised, radio-collared and released in Karimbani forest area of Thundathil range on Thursday.

The tuskless male elephant or makhna, aged around 20 years, had been crossing the river and entering the forest fringe areas of Vettilapara, Kulangattukuzhi and Malipara in Pindimana panchayat for the past four weeks.

The elephant was found roaming near a school on Wednesday morning, after which the local residents staged a protest and Kothamangalam MLA Shibu Thekkumpuram raised the issue in the assembly. Minister Shibu Baby John had directed the forest department to tranquillise and shift the elephant from the area.

On Thursday morning, a forest team led by range officer E B Ludhish, Rapid Response Team deputy range officer Abin and assistant forest veterinary officer Dr Binoy traced the elephant and tranquillised it. The jumbo was provided medical care and later released in the forest by evening.

“There are other elephants that regularly stray into human habitats. But they return in the morning. There are many abandoned rubber plantations and houses in the locality. This makhna elephant hides in the estates and emerges suddenly on the road. The residents staged a protest as they felt the elephant posed a threat to school students,” said Rapid Response Team beat forest officer E K Biju.