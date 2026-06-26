Woman, toddler found dead near Piravom bridge; police begin probe

KOCHI: A woman, believed to be around 40 years old, and a two-year-old child were found dead near Mulakulam Bridge in Piravom on Friday afternoon.

According to police, local residents spotted the bodies at around 2 pm and alerted the authorities. A team from the Piravom police station reached the spot and recovered the bodies.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be established. The bodies have been shifted to the Taluk Hospital in Piravom, where they have been kept for postmortem examination, scheduled to be conducted on Saturday.

Police said the cause of death is yet to be ascertained, and a detailed investigation is underway. Sources said officers have collected details of missing person reports from nearby police stations to help identify the deceased.