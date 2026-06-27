Fake navy officer held in Rs 18-lakh job scam; Uniforms, insignia seized

KOCHI: A 43-year-old man accused of posing as an Indian Navy officer and duping a Pathanamthitta native of Rs 18 lakh in a job scam was arrested on Friday in a joint inspection by the state intelligence, the anti-terrorism squad (ATS) and naval intelligence. They also seized Navy uniforms, insignia, walkie-talkies, swords and plaques from his flat at Palarivattom.

The arrested is Bimal Namboothiri alias Bimal S Vijayan, a native of Adoor in Pathanamthitta. Police said he escaped from the flat when he learnt of the raid, but was later arrested from Chengamanad.

According to the police, the accused had previously worked as a priest in Ernakulam. He allegedly collected Rs 18 lakh from the complainant, a Pandalam native, after promising jobs for the complainant’s wife and sister.

Police said the accused received the money in multiple instalments between July 2023 and January 2025. However, he failed to secure the promised jobs and returned only Rs 3 lakh of the amount. The accused was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.