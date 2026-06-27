Getting unsolicited CODs at your door? Could be fraud, warn Kochi cops

KOCHI: It was supposed to be a routine e-commerce delivery. The agent was familiar, having handled the elderly couple’s previous online orders.

“But I told him that we had not ordered anything,” said the wife, to whom the package was addressed. “My name was on the parcel, and the slip described the item as a face mask. But since I had not placed the order, I refused to accept or open the package.”

To take back the parcel, the agent sought an OTP number he said had been sent to the presumptive recipient’s phone. After the OTP was shared, the parcel was returned.

“This was just the first such instance,” the wife said. A few days later, another individual arrived with a similar parcel. The Kaloor couple refused to accept the unsolicited parcel.

They also started receiving calls from numbers registered in Ahmedabad, Delhi and Bhopal. “I did not answer any of them,” the husband said.

There were two more such delivery attempts. “Every time I quizzed those delivering the parcels on their origin, they simply replied that they had been instructed to deliver them and that they did not know anything further,” the wife said.

“All of them appeared to be cash-on-delivery (COD) orders, and I was concerned about having to make a payment if I accepted or opened them,” she added.

According to Ankit Asokan, SP of cyber operations with Kerala police, this resembles a known fraud tactic involving unsolicited COD parcels.