Hotels, lodges under scanner as Kochi police widen drug supply probe

KOCHI: The city police have intensified their probe into drug trafficking networks allegedly operating through hotels and lodges, following fresh arrests and seizures of narcotics substances.
The District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) on Tuesday arrested the owner of a hotel in the Bolgatty area with around 3.6g of MDMA. Investigators suspect he may be linked to a network supplying drugs through hotels and lodges.
The development comes a few months after a major drug seizure at a luxury hotel in Kadavanthra in March, which first alerted investigators to the possible involvement of hospitality establishments in the city’s growing narcotics trade. Since then, several luxury hotels, lodges and private party venues were under police surveillance.
Senior police officers said based on recent inspections and intelligence-gathering it is believed some hotel employees may be acting as intermediaries, connecting drug peddlers with customers. “The probe is no longer confined to individual users or small-time peddlers.
We are examining the channels through which drugs reach customers and whether hospitality establishments are being misused for distribution,” a senior officer said.
“In several instances, owners may not even be aware of what some employees are doing. That makes detection more difficult. We have increased surveillance and inspections across hotels and lodges,” said another senior officer.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday night the city police arrested two migrant workers from the SRM Road area and recovered 270.51g of brown sugar, estimated to be worth around Rs 50 lakh.
“We have intensified inspections across the city and more raids are planned in the coming days. Anyone found involved in the supply chain will face strict legal action,” a senior officer said.Sources said intelligence agencies are examining whether some traffickers are using the dark web and encrypted communication channels to identify local handlers and distribution points.
Past connection?
Investigators are examining the links of the latest case with the arrest of two persons from the Ernakulam South Metro Station earlier this month. They suspect the duo were part of a network supplying drugs via lodges and temporary accommodation facilities in the city.