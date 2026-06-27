Hotels, lodges under scanner as Kochi police widen drug supply probe

KOCHI: The city police have intensified their probe into drug trafficking networks allegedly operating through hotels and lodges, following fresh arrests and seizures of narcotics substances.

The District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) on Tuesday arrested the owner of a hotel in the Bolgatty area with around 3.6g of MDMA. Investigators suspect he may be linked to a network supplying drugs through hotels and lodges.

The development comes a few months after a major drug seizure at a luxury hotel in Kadavanthra in March, which first alerted investigators to the possible involvement of hospitality establishments in the city’s growing narcotics trade. Since then, several luxury hotels, lodges and private party venues were under police surveillance.

Senior police officers said based on recent inspections and intelligence-gathering it is believed some hotel employees may be acting as intermediaries, connecting drug peddlers with customers. “The probe is no longer confined to individual users or small-time peddlers.