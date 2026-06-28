Ernakulam court issues arrest warrants against Congress leaders in 2025 protest case

KOCHI: The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Ernakulam, has issued arrest warrants against Congress MLA Tony Chammany, Kochi Mayor V K Mini Mol and KPCC Secretary Thampi Subramaniam in connection with a case registered over a protest held against the state government in 2025.

The case pertains to allegations of unlawful assembly, unauthorised gathering and road obstruction during the march. The warrants were issued after the accused allegedly failed to appear before the court.

KPCC Secretary Thampi Subramaniam claimed that neither he nor the other accused had received a court summons.

"The case was registered in connection with the 2025 march against the government. We were not served any summons. The police may have left notices at an office, but the rules require that summons be personally served and acknowledged. We have not received any such communication," he said.

Mayor V K Mini Mol said she was informed about the warrant only on Sunday morning.

"This is a case registered by the police in connection with a protest. I had not received any communication from the police. I came to know about the warrant only this morning, after which it was forwarded to me. I have entrusted the matter to my lawyer, who will move the court tomorrow," she said.

MLA Tony Chammany said the warrant would be recalled through legal proceedings.

"The warrant was issued as we could not appear before the court. We have already filed a petition seeking recall of the warrant and will appear before the court. This might be a case in which we had appeared earlier. If one misses a particular hearing, the court may issue a warrant. We will have it recalled at the earliest," he said.

The matter has been posted for further proceedings on July 22, 2026.