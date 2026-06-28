Liquor-on-call racket busted; man arrested

KOCHI: Ernakulam Central police have arrested a key member of a liquor-on-call racket that allegedly supplied alcohol at excessive prices. Shuhaib, 36, of Vandanam, Alappuzha, was detained on Saturday. Cops have intensified their search for the alleged kingpin, Alkku, a native of Malappuram, who managed to give officers the slip.

The gang reportedly operated by moving around in a car and delivering liquor to customers. Police seized 40 litres of foreign liquor and 48 bottles of beer from the vehicle. Shuhaib was arrested at around 10pm while he was reportedly waiting for a customer in the city.

Police had earlier received information on the operations of the gang. Members were placed under surveillance. On Friday night, officers received information on the gang’s movement, which led to the interception the next day.

Officers searched the car and discovered the stock of liquor concealed under piece a cloth. Investigations revealed that the accused had procured the liquor from various Bevco outlets in Alappuzha. According to police, Alkku had left the scene to deliver liquor to a customer when the operation took place.

Modus operandi

The gang reportedly operated by moving around in a car and delivering liquor to customers. Police seized 40 litres of foreign liquor and 48 bottles of beer from the vehicle. Shuhaib was arrested at around 10pm while he was reportedly waiting for a customer in the city.