Long-delayed Thammanam-Pullepady road project stirs to life

KOCHI: The Thammanam-Pullepady road project, which had been in limbo for nearly three decades, is set to see the light of day with Public Works Minister P K Basheer announcing an administrative sanction of `100 crore and technical approval. Of the sanctioned amount, `93.89 crore has been allocated through the KIIFB.

“The land required for the project has been identified. Steps are under way to issue the preliminary notification for acquisition,” the minister said, adding that revenue and PWD authorities are taking follow-up measures to complete the due process.

His response comes as a reply to a submission in the assembly by Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod, who urged the state government to expedite land acquisition for the road project, which was, interestingly, included under the KIIFB in the 2016-17 term but never executed.

The 3.6-km-long road, which connects Padma Junction on MG Road with Thammanam/Chakkaraparambu on the national highway, is crucial to easing chronic traffic congestion in Kochi.

Land acquisition for the project apparently began in 1998. Then, about 102.41 acres of land were voluntarily surrendered to the Kochi corporation by 83 landowners under its FAR model.