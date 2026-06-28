Long-delayed Thammanam-Pullepady road project stirs to life

KOCHI: The Thammanam-Pullepady road project, which had been in limbo for nearly three decades, is set to see the light of day with Public Works Minister P K Basheer announcing an administrative sanction of `100 crore and technical approval. Of the sanctioned amount, `93.89 crore has been allocated through the KIIFB.
“The land required for the project has been identified. Steps are under way to issue the preliminary notification for acquisition,” the minister said, adding that revenue and PWD authorities are taking follow-up measures to complete the due process.
His response comes as a reply to a submission in the assembly by Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod, who urged the state government to expedite land acquisition for the road project, which was, interestingly, included under the KIIFB in the 2016-17 term but never executed.
The 3.6-km-long road, which connects Padma Junction on MG Road with Thammanam/Chakkaraparambu on the national highway, is crucial to easing chronic traffic congestion in Kochi.
Land acquisition for the project apparently began in 1998. Then, about 102.41 acres of land were voluntarily surrendered to the Kochi corporation by 83 landowners under its FAR model.
Later, an additional 111.41 acres was acquired using `25 crore sanctioned during the tenure of former chief minister Oommen Chandy as part of the Kochi Metro’s preparatory works. However, around nine acres of land spread across 212 survey numbers, owned by nearly 500 stakeholders, still need to be acquired.
According to Pauly Vadakkan, a local resident and activist, it was a misstep of the corporation not to have acquired the land in the initial phase itself.
“Back then, shortage of funds was cited as the reason. However, the same remains the case today. They have not been able to acquire a small plot (now a shop selling vegetables and fruits) after all these years. It sits bang in the middle of the road, rendering the entire stretch ineffective,” he said.
The shortage of funds has also resulted in several of the landowners, who were promised funds in due time, taking back their property and building businesses, Pauly said, adding that, “Without adequate funds for land acquisition, the project won’t see the light of day.”
There are also allegations that the road is not properly maintained because of the existing dilemma. As TNIE had reported earlier, a ‘500sqft’ pothole sits at the mouth of the road at Kathrikadavu Junction.
Meanwhile, Thammanam Pullepady Road Action Council members have lambasted the authorities for failing to timely execute several vital steps in the project and overlooking a clutch of technical must-dos.
Though the project was taken over by Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) and its alignment and boundary stones marked, digital surveys using real-time kinematic (RTK) technology have not been completed.
“This has further delayed valuation and acquisition procedures,” the council said in a statement.
The shortage of revenue personnel, too, has come as a needless hurdle of late. However, Basheer has highlighted that urgent steps would be taken to appoint revenue officers for surveying through the district collector.
Meanwhile, local stakeholders have urged that the entry and exit points of the road be repaired to allow a seamless passage of vehicles.