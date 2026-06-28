Natural farming push amid soil health concerns

KOCHI: In an attempt to create awareness about the need to reduce the use of chemical fertilisers and switch to natural farming, the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) carried out a community awareness initiative in Kochi.

The initiative is part of the nation-wide Khet Bachao Abhiyan, to educate farmers about the growing threat of excessive and indiscriminate use of chemical fertilisers.

Scientists explained how over dependence on chemical fertilisers causes disturbance in nutrient balance and affects soil health. “Excessive fertiliser application leads to water and air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions and ecological degradation”, said CMFRI senior scientist and soil expert Karthika K S.

Integrating fisheries innovations, CMFRI demonstrated a range of indigenous technologies, including seaweed-based bio-fertilisers and biostimulants, organic manure produced from fish waste and black soldier fly (BSF)-based solutions for recycling biological resources. CMFRI director Grinson George said the innovations will contribute to healthy soils, circular bioeconomy and environmentally responsible natural farming systems.