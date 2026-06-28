Newborn baby boy found abandoned in Kochi's Maradu

KOCHI: A newborn baby boy, believed to be only a few hours old, was found abandoned in Maradu in the early hours of Sunday, prompting the police to launch an investigation.

According to the Maradu police, the infant is suspected to have been abandoned shortly after birth. He was found lying on a bench outside a shop near Forum Mall in Kochi at around 12:30 am.

Passers-by noticed the baby after hearing his cries and immediately alerted the police. A team from the Maradu police rushed to the spot, rescued the infant and shifted him to Ernakulam General Hospital, where he is undergoing medical care.

Police have registered a case and begun an investigation. Officials said they are examining CCTV footage from the area and verifying records at nearby hospitals to identify the person or persons responsible for abandoning the child.

Further investigation is under way.