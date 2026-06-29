Assam woman beaten to death by husband in Perumbavoor; accused held

KOCHI: A 29-year-old migrant woman from Assam was allegedly beaten to death by her husband following a domestic dispute at their rented house in Ponjassery near Perumbavoor on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Marzinz Khatun (29), a native of Nagaon district in Assam. Her husband, Rabbul Ameen (40), who works at a plywood company in Perumbavoor, has been taken into police custody in connection with the incident.

According to police, the couple had been facing family problems for the past few days. A heated argument reportedly broke out at their rented house on Monday morning, during which Rabbul allegedly hit Marzinz on the head with a piece of plywood. She sustained severe head injuries and is believed to have died on the spot.

The incident came to light after the woman's brother, Mahdi Alam, informed the police. According to the FIR, Rabbul had recently demanded Rs 2 lakh from his father-in-law. Police said the demand allegedly led to frequent quarrels between the couple after the money was not paid.

Police said Rabbul, Marzinz, her brother Mahdi Alam and their father have been living in Perumbavoor for more than five years and are employed at various plywood factories in the area.

After the inquest proceedings, the body has been shifted to the mortuary of a private hospital in Perumbavoor for postmortem examination.