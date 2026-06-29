Cops to profile Keralites who travelled to Cambodia as cyber-fraud net widens

KOCHI: With Cambodia-based cybercrime syndicates increasingly targeting Kochi residents through investment fraud, matrimonial scams and digital-arrest rackets, city police are preparing to profile Malayalis who have travelled to the Southeast Asian country in recent years to identify possible victims, recruiters and operatives linked to the international network.

The move follows a series of investigations in which city police repeatedly found local residents playing different roles in cyber-fraud operations originating from Cambodia.

“We are not treating everyone and anyone who has travelled to Cambodia as a suspect. The objective is to identify victims who may require help, understand recruitment patterns and detect those who may have become part of these syndicates,” a senior officer said.

The profiling exercise will rely on intelligence inputs from the state intelligence wing and central agencies, along with information gathered during ongoing investigations, to identify possible victims, recruiters and active operatives linked to Cambodia-based cybercrime syndicates.

In March, investigations led to the arrest of a recruiter who allegedly sent youths to Cambodia for cyber-fraud operations. Earlier this month, a Palakkad native accused of functioning as a team leader for a Cambodia-based syndicate that targeted Keralites through matrimonial and investment scams was detained.