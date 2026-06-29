Five more held in Rs 18-crore ganja case in Kochi

KOCHI: The Ernakulam rural police have arrested five persons as part of an international drug trafficking syndicate in connection with the `18 crore hybrid ganja seizure in Perumbavoor, with investigators claiming to have dismantled a supply chain that smuggled the contraband into Kerala through carriers flown to Thailand.

The arrested are Abu Tahir, 39, of Mundur, Harikrishnan, 25, of Thrikadeeri, Presjith, 40, of Kadampazhippuram, Sreejesh, 41, of Panamanna and Sanjay P, 22, of Chalavara, all natives of Palakkad.

They were arrested during inspections conducted across the state on Saturday and Sunday. The prime accused Abu Tahir was apprehended from Bengaluru by a special investigation team.

The arrests are the latest breakthrough in the investigation into the seizure of around 18kg of hybrid ganja from a rented flat in Perumbavoor during Operation Toofan.