Five more held in Rs 18-crore ganja case in Kochi

KOCHI: The Ernakulam rural police have arrested five persons as part of an international drug trafficking syndicate in connection with the `18 crore hybrid ganja seizure in Perumbavoor, with investigators claiming to have dismantled a supply chain that smuggled the contraband into Kerala through carriers flown to Thailand.
The arrested are Abu Tahir, 39, of Mundur, Harikrishnan, 25, of Thrikadeeri, Presjith, 40, of Kadampazhippuram, Sreejesh, 41, of Panamanna and Sanjay P, 22, of Chalavara, all natives of Palakkad.
They were arrested during inspections conducted across the state on Saturday and Sunday. The prime accused Abu Tahir was apprehended from Bengaluru by a special investigation team.
The arrests are the latest breakthrough in the investigation into the seizure of around 18kg of hybrid ganja from a rented flat in Perumbavoor during Operation Toofan.
On June 24, police had arrested Ayush, 39, a native of Njarakkal, from near Marampilly while he was allegedly transporting 1.5kg of hybrid ganja. They later arrested his wife Anika, 30, and a search of the couple’s rented flat led to the recovery of another 16.5kg of the contraband.
The probe that followed led police to the alleged organisers of the smuggling network. Investigators said the newly arrested accused were part of a larger racket with links to international drug syndicates supplying narcotics to Kerala.
Modus operandi of syndicate
Police said the accused were part of an international drug network supplying hybrid ganja to Kerala and other states. Investigators said the syndicate recruited carriers, arranged visas, tickets and travel to Thailand, and paid them to bring the contraband back in their baggage. The drugs were then collected outside airports and moved through wholesale and retail channels. Police are now examining financial records, travel details and digital evidence to trace overseas suppliers and other operatives.