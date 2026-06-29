Kadamakkudy bridge project one step closer to execution

“The alignment, designed some 25 years ago, had been in limbo all these years. Over time, the land where the alignment fell came into the possession of the water metro for their expansion. This hindered the prospects of this project,” Kadamakkudy panchayat president M S Antony told TNIE.

“Thankfully, with the assistance of MLA Tony Chammany, we have come to an agreement with KMRL for the latter to part with the land so that the larger development of Paliyamthuruthy and Kadamakkudy can come to materialise,” he added.

Antony said about seven cents of water metro land is set to be acquired for the project. Though KMRL, GIDA and panchayat officials have come to an agreement, it has to be vetted by the cabinet before work on the ground can begin.

The bridge, once completed, will improve connectivity between Kadamakkudy and Chathanad and will provide a link to NH66.