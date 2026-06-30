After free KSRTC bus scheme, Kochi plans free Ro-Ro travel for women

KOCHI: After the warm reception received for the Priyadharshini free bus travel scheme launched by the state government on June 15 this year, the Kochi corporation on Monday passed a resolution to approve a free travel scheme for women on its Ro-Ro vessels operated on the Fort Kochi-Vypin route.

The resolution was moved by the tax appeal committee chairman and Karippalam councillor K A Manaf at the council meeting. The move comes at a time when there are concerns about the financial loss caused by the Ro-Ro operated by the Kerala State Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC).

He said that the free travel scheme on the Ro-Ro service in the Fort Kochi - Vypin route will be beneficial for ordinary women engaged as domestic workers and casual labourers.

Announcing the scheme, Mayor V K Minimol said that the scheme will be applicable for all non-motorist women. “The formalities and steps to implement the scheme will be discussed, and all possibilities will be explored,” she said.

According to the initial plan for the implementation of the project, free tickets will be issued to women passengers among the total 50 non-motorist passengers in each service. The decision comes at a time when the operations of the 3rd Ro-Ro is expected to commence soon.