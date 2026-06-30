Ernakulam rural SP’s official residence handed over after five-month delay

KOCHI: The official residence-cum-camp office of the Ernakulam Rural Superintendent of Police in Aluva, which had been at the centre of an unusual administrative controversy over its delayed handover, was finally vacated on Sunday night, nearly five months after IPS officer K S Sudarshan assumed charge as the district police chief. Police sources said the Police Headquarters had intervened to facilitate the transition following the prolonged delay.

Police sources said the belongings of M Hemalatha, who was transferred from Ernakulam Rural as Kollam City Police Commissioner ahead of the assembly elections, were completely shifted from the camp office only by Sunday night, allowing the premises to be handed over for use by the district police.

Sudarshan assumed charge as the Ernakulam Rural SP on January 28, while Hemalatha took charge as Kollam City Police Commissioner shortly thereafter. However, the camp office continued to remain occupied, delaying its handover to the incumbent district police chief. Hemalatha told TNIE she had been given an extension to retain the official residence and had handed it over.