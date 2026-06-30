Ernakulam rural SP’s official residence handed over after five-month delay

KOCHI: The official residence-cum-camp office of the Ernakulam Rural Superintendent of Police in Aluva, which had been at the centre of an unusual administrative controversy over its delayed handover, was finally vacated on Sunday night, nearly five months after IPS officer K S Sudarshan assumed charge as the district police chief. Police sources said the Police Headquarters had intervened to facilitate the transition following the prolonged delay.
Police sources said the belongings of M Hemalatha, who was transferred from Ernakulam Rural as Kollam City Police Commissioner ahead of the assembly elections, were completely shifted from the camp office only by Sunday night, allowing the premises to be handed over for use by the district police.
Sudarshan assumed charge as the Ernakulam Rural SP on January 28, while Hemalatha took charge as Kollam City Police Commissioner shortly thereafter. However, the camp office continued to remain occupied, delaying its handover to the incumbent district police chief. Hemalatha told TNIE she had been given an extension to retain the official residence and had handed it over.
However, police sources said that the shifting of materials from the premises was completed only on Sunday and the handover was effected only after the belongings were removed.
The camp office serves as both the official residence and administrative base of the Rural SP. During the period, Sudarshan had been staying at the Aluva Police Club as the official residence had not been made available, according to sources.
Sources added that the delay had also affected the functioning of the camp office, as residential facilities meant for personnel attached to the SP, including the official driver and gunman, could not be utilised as intended.
The delayed handover had attracted attention within police circles in recent weeks. According to sources, the Headquarters stepped in to ensure that the transition was completed and that the camp office was made available to the incumbent district police chief.