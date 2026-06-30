In Bhutan’s rarefied air, this Vypeen footballer is proving to be all the rage

KOCHI: From the sultry coastline of Vypeen to the frigid peaks of Bhutan ... it’s proving to be an adventure of Himalayan proportions!

Adarsh V J, a young professional footballer from the suburban island, is helping script an unlikely turnaround for Bhutan Premier League (BPL) team Tsirang FC.

The 22-year-old, who joined the club in April on a six-month contract, has bolstered a defensive line that has now kept three successive clean sheets, lifting the club to third place in the 10-team league after seven matches.

“This is a position Tsirang FC has rarely occupied in previous editions of the competition. I’m very happy to have played a part. We hope to continue this good run,” Adarsh told TNIE from Bhutan.

Mirroring this run, the season has also been a step-up for Adarsh. “Many of those I play with are footballers I had only watched on television. Sharing the pitch with them is a dream come true. The football culture here is amazing and teaches me something new every game.”

The stint in Bhutan was sealed while the Vypeen lad was playing in the Tripura football league earlier this year. His speed, accuracy and ball control caught the attention of scouts and shortly after an offer arrived from Tsirang FC.

Adarsh, who has represented Kerala in the Santosh Trophy, saw in it “both an opportunity and a challenge, and took it up.” He reached Bhutan on April 28, just days before the league got under way.