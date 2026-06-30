Ruckus in Kochi corporation council over biomining at Brahmapuram

KOCHI: The corporation’s decision to entrust Bhumi Green Energy to continue with the biomining of the 1.9 lakh tonnes of waste that remain to be processed and disposed of at the Brahmapuram dump yard, at a cost of Rs 1,671 per tonne, has put the UDF in trouble, as the Opposition alleged corruption.

LDF members walked out in protest against the renewal of the contract with the agency without the council’s knowledge. V A Sreejith, LDF parliamentary party leader, said that it is a wrong step and it is a mistake of the governing body to float tender for biomining.

Responding to the allegations, Mayor V K Minimol said the action was ‘for the good of the people.’ “The procedures were transparent. The High Court also oversees the activities at the yard. They can check and take action anytime.”