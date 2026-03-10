Kadamakkudy eyes development spree, but locals seek more than paper promises

KOCHI: Even as talks of developing the island panchayat of Kadamakkudy make rounds in the upper echelons of the state government, the level of optimism among the local residents is scant.

On Monday, the government gave an administrative nod to widen the narrow roads leading to Kadamakkudy. These links are crucial in connecting the island to Kochi city. Until only a decade ago, these roads had been enough to cater to the vehicular traffic between the two regions.

That has since changed, and significantly.

Especially so, given how structures including the Valiya Kadamakkudy-Chathanad bridge now connect a series of islands to Kadamakkudy, making it a collection point of sorts for vehicles before they take the narrow roads into the city.

Vypeen MLA K N Unnikrishnan, in whose purview Kadamakkudy falls, said as much. “The government decision comes in anticipation of increased traffic in the region, especially given that the Valiya Kadamakkudy-Chathanad bridge will soon be opened to vehicles,” he said.

To ease congestion, key roads in the region will be widened to nine metres. The Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) has been authorised to acquire the necessary land, read a statement from the government.

In the first phase, widening works will be taken up on a 550-metre stretch at Pizhala, the Chariyamthuruthu Ferry-Puthussery D’Souza Road, Kadamakkudy South Road and Kadamakkudy North Road.

For this, land acquisition of 27.69 acres, 30.92 acres, 61.84 acres and 17.37 acres is needed, respectively. An amount of `10 crore has been earmarked for the development of each of these roads by GIDA.

Kadamakkudy panchayat president M S Antony said, “Road reconstruction is essential to facilitate smoother travel in the region, and via the Mulampilly-Pizhala bridge, which was built by GIDA in 2000.”