LPG crisis: Hotels in Kochi opting to absorb losses to retain staff

KOCHI: As was expected, the continued shortage of commercial LPG has resulted in the closure of many hotels and restaurants in the city heartland.

According to the Kochi chapter of the Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA), more than 100 outlets have already shut, and more are likely to follow suit in the next two days. However vexing the fuel crisis for the proprietors, what troubles them most is another dilemma.

“If we continue to remain closed for long, our staff, mostly comprising migrant workers, will leave us,” Basheer, of Galaxy Hotel, a restaurant in Kakkanad, told TNIE.

For this reason, Basheer, despite shutting his establishment on Wednesday, has decided to throw it open again and serve light snacks and tea/coffee. “I don’t have another choice,” he said. “I can recover the losses once this crisis wanes and the industry stabilises. But getting a good staff is the most difficult of tasks.”

A top-tier vegetarian hotel chain in the city echoed the message. “We don’t want this crisis to have any kind of ruffling among our staff. So we have decided to stay open, albeit with a revised menu and a change in timings,” said its owner. They have done away with live fry items like dosas and Chinese dishes and are instead relying on serving light snacks. “This is fine. If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s to protect our staff at all costs,” he added.