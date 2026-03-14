Migrants, bachelors hit as families buy ‘5-kg backup’

KOCHI: Amid complaints of delayed LPG cylinder delivery in parts of Ernakulam district, many households have begun purchasing 5-kg LPG cylinders as a backup option, fearing further supply disruptions. However, the sudden surge in demand has led to a shortage of the smaller cylinders, putting migrant workers and bachelors — who rely on them for daily cooking — in a difficult situation.

“I may have gas for almost a week. But if there is any delay in getting a new 14.2-kg cylinder, it would create inconvenience. Therefore, I paid the deposit and bought a 5-kg cylinder,” said Ravi Kumar, a Kadavanthra resident. However, this precautionary move by many households has affected the regular users of the smaller cylinders.

“I work as a cleaning staff in a hostel and cook in our room using the small cylinder. But for the past two days, I haven’t been able to get a new one as it is unavailable in many places. Some petrol pumps suggested a few places where it might be in stock. I am planning to check them in the coming days,” said Alok, a migrant worker from Kolkata.