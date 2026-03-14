Migrants, bachelors hit as families buy ‘5-kg backup’
KOCHI: Amid complaints of delayed LPG cylinder delivery in parts of Ernakulam district, many households have begun purchasing 5-kg LPG cylinders as a backup option, fearing further supply disruptions. However, the sudden surge in demand has led to a shortage of the smaller cylinders, putting migrant workers and bachelors — who rely on them for daily cooking — in a difficult situation.
“I may have gas for almost a week. But if there is any delay in getting a new 14.2-kg cylinder, it would create inconvenience. Therefore, I paid the deposit and bought a 5-kg cylinder,” said Ravi Kumar, a Kadavanthra resident. However, this precautionary move by many households has affected the regular users of the smaller cylinders.
“I work as a cleaning staff in a hostel and cook in our room using the small cylinder. But for the past two days, I haven’t been able to get a new one as it is unavailable in many places. Some petrol pumps suggested a few places where it might be in stock. I am planning to check them in the coming days,” said Alok, a migrant worker from Kolkata.
He said if the shortage continues, they may have to look for alternative cooking arrangements. “If there is no other option, we may request the building owner to allow us to use the vacant space behind the building to cook using firewood. If he agrees, we will cook together by sharing the expenses. That may be the only option, as the owner is unlikely to permit multiple firewood stoves behind the building,” he said.
Bachelors living in rented single rooms are also worried about the situation. “Three of us stay in a single bath-attached room to reduce the cost of living. We usually prepare breakfast and dinner using a small stove connected to a 5-kg cylinder. We still have gas for around three days, but since there is already a shortage of these cylinders, we are getting worried. It will definitely increase our cost of living,” said Sangeeth, a degree student who also works part-time in a shop.
“A 5-kg cylinder costs around `540. Some petrol pumps may still have stock, but since many new customers have started purchasing it, availability has become limited. Some dealers are also trying to prioritise supply for their regular customers,” said an LPG dealer in the city.