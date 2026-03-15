When 200 litres of 'seized' wash failed to measure up in a court in Kerala

There was no clear evidence that the samples were kept in tamper-proof custody before reaching the laboratory. Officials who handled the samples at various stages were not examined. The specimen seal was not properly described, and there was an unexplained gap in the movement of the samples.

The delay in filing the final report was also not satisfactorily explained, it said. Crucially, the court held that the prosecution failed to establish that the accused had ownership or control over the house from where the arrack and wash were allegedly recovered. “Without such proof establishing dominion or control over the premises, the court cannot convict the accused,” the ruling noted.

Holding that the prosecution had “miserably failed” to establish guilt beyond reasonable doubt, the court acquitted him.

John Thomas, a lawyer familiar with the case, said the alleged recovery of 200 litres of wash would naturally raise suspicion. “But the court cannot jump to conclusions. In the courtroom, it was not the quantity alleged but the quality of proof that mattered. And when that proof fell short, the court set him free. That is what happened here,” he said.

For the 42-year-old, the verdict closes a sordid chapter. In a village where reputations can harden quickly, the label of being “caught with 200 litres” lingered long after the raid.

Several senior lawyers described the acquittal as a significant setback for the excise department, given the quantity reportedly seized.