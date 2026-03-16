Assembly polls to delay work on Kadamakkudy, Paliyamthuruth terminals

KOCHI: The launch of Kochi Water Metro services to the island clusters of Kadamakkudy and Paliyamthuruth is likely to be delayed, especially with the announcement of assembly elections.

Earlier, authorities had projected that the terminals would be operational by March 2026. However, with the month already under way, the timeline appears increasingly unlikely, officials said. According to Kochi Water Metro authorities, some crucial components of the infrastructure are yet to be completed.

“The pontoons or floating jetties, required for passenger boarding and alighting, for both Kadamakkudy and Paliyamthuruth are yet to be constructed,” a senior official told TNIE.

Apart from the pontoons, finishing works on the terminal buildings are also under way.

“The terminal structures are in the final phase of construction, but a few finishing works remain. Once these are completed, we will move on to the operational preparations,” the official added.

What could also throw a spanner into the works is the looming Kerala assembly elections.