Assembly polls to delay work on Kadamakkudy, Paliyamthuruth terminals

KOCHI: The launch of Kochi Water Metro services to the island clusters of Kadamakkudy and Paliyamthuruth is likely to be delayed, especially with the announcement of assembly elections.
Earlier, authorities had projected that the terminals would be operational by March 2026. However, with the month already under way, the timeline appears increasingly unlikely, officials said. According to Kochi Water Metro authorities, some crucial components of the infrastructure are yet to be completed.
“The pontoons or floating jetties, required for passenger boarding and alighting, for both Kadamakkudy and Paliyamthuruth are yet to be constructed,” a senior official told TNIE.
Apart from the pontoons, finishing works on the terminal buildings are also under way.
“The terminal structures are in the final phase of construction, but a few finishing works remain. Once these are completed, we will move on to the operational preparations,” the official added.
What could also throw a spanner into the works is the looming Kerala assembly elections.
“The elections too are going to delay the commissioning of the metro terminals,” the official highlighted, adding, “However, we will aim to get the services up and running before the monsoon sets in.”
Once operational, the Kadamakkudy route is expected to be linked from the High Court terminal, with an additional connection to Pizhala. Services to Paliyamthuruth are likely to operate either from the High Court or Mattancherry terminals.
Officials have earlier indicated that services on these routes will initially be oriented more towards tourism rather than daily commuting, with frequency based on passenger demand.
Located about eight kilometres from Kochi city, Kadamakkudy is a cluster of islands spread across the Vembanad lake and known for its backwaters, paddy fields and fishing villages.