P Rajeeve starts campaign in Kalamassery constituency

KOCHI: LDF candidate P Rajeeve received a warm reception from residents as he began his election campaign in the Kalamassery assembly constituency on Monday, the first day after the announcement of the assembly election schedule.

The campaign began with house visits in Alangad panchayat, where Rajeeve interacted with residents and sought their support. At Chirayam Kannali Thettayil, an elderly resident, Aishumma, welcomed him with blessings and wished him victory. She recalled the long-standing drinking water shortage in the area and expressed gratitude for the steps taken to address the issue during his tenure.

Residents across the neighbourhoods came out to greet the minister as he moved from house to house, reflecting the early enthusiasm surrounding the campaign. Rajeeve later visited several places of worship and local institutions in the area, including Panayikulam and nearby localities. He interacted with voters at Panayikulam Matha, St Mary’s Church at Alangad, churches in Panayikulam, and convents in the region.

People of all age groups gathered at homes and institutions to meet the candidate, making the first day of campaigning a lively affair.