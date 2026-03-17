Rakesh Sharma to be honoured with Vikram Sarabhai Vigyan Award

KOCHI: In recognition of his comprehensive contributions to the nation, Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian to travel to outer space, has been conferred the Vikram Sarabhai Vigyan Award. The award will be presented by Governor Rajendra Arlekar at a function to be held at Pragati Academy, Perumbavoor, on March 24.

The award was instituted by Vikram Sarabhai Science Foundation (VSSF), headquartered in Kochi. It is accompanied by a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh, a citation, and plaque. The astronaut was selected by a committee comprising Dr G Madhavan Nair, former ISRO chairman, V P Joy IAS, former state chief secretary, Dr Subramania Iyer, HoD of the Head and Neck Surgery at Amrita Hospital, Kochi, and VSSF CEO Indira Rajan. The first award was presented to Dr S Somnath, former chairman of ISRO.

Rakesh Sharma, an Air Force officer, entered space on April 2, 1984, in the Russian-made Soyuz T-11 vehicle. He stayed in the Salyut 7 space station for eight days. Born in Patiala, Punjab, he was selected for space travel while serving as a Squadron Leader in the Air Force. He flew 21 combat missions in the 1971 Bangladesh War, flying a MiG-21 aircraft. The country has also honoured him with the Ashoka Chakra. He retired as a Wing Commander in 2001.

The Vikram Sarabhai Science Foundation, based in Kochi and Kakkanad, was founded by former President Dr A P J Abdul Kalam in 2011.