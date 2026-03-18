Four seats, many claimants: Congress in a bind in Ernakulam

KOCHI: Even as the Congress unveiled its first list of 55 candidates, a cloud of suspense hangs heavy over its Ernakulam fortress, with four key constituencies — Kochi, Tripunithura, Vypeen and Perumbavoor — still without nominees, exposing intense factional pulls and delicate community calculations within the party.

At the heart of the deadlock is Kochi, where Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan is pushing hard for his close aide and DCC president Mohammed Shiyas. But resistance is mounting from within. Party insiders admit that fielding a Muslim candidate here could upset carefully balanced community equations, especially with Shanimol Osman already contesting from neighbouring Aroor. The Latin Catholic factor, crucial in Kochi, has further complicated Shiyas’s prospects. “Given the social dynamics and the Aroor decision, accommodating Shiyas in Kochi looks extremely difficult,” a senior leader said.

The collapse of earlier backchannel efforts to wrest Kalamassery from ally IUML has only deepened Congress’ troubles. The League on Tuesday announced V E Abdul Gafoor’s candidature from the seat, setting up a direct contest against CPM’s P Rajeeve and shutting the door on any last-minute swap.

In Kochi, the race remains wide open. Deepthi Mary Varghese has emerged as a strong contender, while Joseph Martin and corporation councillor Henry Austin are also in the fray. The final call is likely to trigger a domino effect across constituencies.

Perumbavoor presents another tricky puzzle. Despite sitting MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly seeking a third term and claiming strong development credentials, speculation is rife that Shiyas could be shifted here as a compromise formula. However, senior leader Ramesh Chennithala is said to be firmly backing Eldhose, setting up another internal tug-of-war.