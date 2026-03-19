For Kerala police, FIR filing remains bound by archaic phrases and procedures

KOCHI: “At around 1pm, on the Vyttila Hub Road running east-west in Poonithura village, near the Vyttila Metro Station, while proceeding from west to east along the same road...”
This is an excerpt from a FIR, the primary document used to officially register a police case, but it reads like a line from an old land revenue document.
Although Kerala police have embraced several reforms over the years, the Malayalam language used in its official records — particularly in FIRs — continues to remain largely archaic, and many expressions and terms that have disappeared from contemporary Malayalam usage still persist in police records.
“There is nothing wrong with using simple and contemporary Malayalam in official records so that it can be easily understood by the public. However, personnel handling documentation — especially younger officers — remain hesitant to adopt a new linguistic style, fearing potential complication,” a top officer with the force said.
A sub-inspector with Kollam City police said personnel handling FIRs and police records often hesitate to adopt changes due to fears that procedural lapses in framing charges could create loopholes in the records, potentially benefiting suspects and ultimately affecting the investigation.
“Especially, in cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, strict procedures must be followed, including conducting seizures in the presence of a gazetted officer, mentioning each and every minute detail of the inspection, and proper sampling. Any lapse can invalidate the procedure, weaken the case in court, and even lead to acquittal, as was the case in an NDPS case involving an actor registered in Kochi,” the officer said.
Sanil M V, sub-inspector with Ernakulam Rural police and district secretary of the Police Officers Association, said registering an FIR is time-consuming and adds to the workload of police.
“In a state like Kerala, the number of cases registered is very high. This applies to suo motu cases, too. Authorities should consider the gravity of offences and allow compounding in minor cases; otherwise, it will add to the burden on courts as well,” he said.
Meanwhile, an administrative staffer serving as the writer at a police station in a rural district said that FIR registration is now an online process, making the workload somewhat manageable. After receiving a complaint, personnel assess its gravity and record the complainant’s statement in detail before registering the FIR. The process usually takes 20-40 minutes. In serious cases like murder, officers must also prepare the scene mahazar and record witness statements.
“Despite technical issues, only a single FIR can be registered at a time and it must be attested by a designated officer. Even when simpler language could be used, we are often forced to record the exact words — including abusive terms — out of fear that any deviation could lead to procedural lapses while framing charges,” the officer added.
Loose ends
Some cases in which the accused were acquitted due to procedural lapses
1. Murder case (Jan 2026)
A man convicted of murder in connection with a 2011 Onam celebration stabbing in Kottayam was acquitted by the HC after spending nearly 14 years in jail. The court set aside the conviction citing denial of a fair trial, noting that the accused lacked proper legal representation and that some prosecution witnesses were examined in his absence.
2. Abkari case (Oct 2025)
Two accused arrested after police allegedly seized 3,000 packets of illicit arrack from an auto rickshaw in Mukkarikandam, Kasaragod, in 2006 were acquitted by the High Court. The court ruled that the prosecution failed to follow statutory safeguards and could not prove a tamper-proof chain of custody of the liquor samples.
4. NDPS case involving actor (April 2025)
All accused, including actor Shine Tom Chacko, were acquitted in a 2015 cocaine case linked to a flat in Kochi. The court cited procedural lapses during seizure and arrest and contradictions in witness statements, with the prosecution failing to prove drug possession or use