For Kerala police, FIR filing remains bound by archaic phrases and procedures

KOCHI: “At around 1pm, on the Vyttila Hub Road running east-west in Poonithura village, near the Vyttila Metro Station, while proceeding from west to east along the same road...”

This is an excerpt from a FIR, the primary document used to officially register a police case, but it reads like a line from an old land revenue document.

Although Kerala police have embraced several reforms over the years, the Malayalam language used in its official records — particularly in FIRs — continues to remain largely archaic, and many expressions and terms that have disappeared from contemporary Malayalam usage still persist in police records.

“There is nothing wrong with using simple and contemporary Malayalam in official records so that it can be easily understood by the public. However, personnel handling documentation — especially younger officers — remain hesitant to adopt a new linguistic style, fearing potential complication,” a top officer with the force said.

A sub-inspector with Kollam City police said personnel handling FIRs and police records often hesitate to adopt changes due to fears that procedural lapses in framing charges could create loopholes in the records, potentially benefiting suspects and ultimately affecting the investigation.