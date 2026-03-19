Goshree-Mamangalam road remains a distant dream

KOCHI: Narrow roads and traffic congestion have for long been the bane of development in Kochi. Even as projects like the metro rail and water metro services, and wide road developments take place in the periphery -- and largely benefit the suburbs -- city roads have more or less remained unchanged. To add to the woes, several key projects appear to have faded into history.

A 30-year-old plan for a 4.5-km-long road extending from the Goshree bridge region to Pottakuzhi, Mamangalam and Palarivattom -- running parallel to the busy Banerji Road -- is a case in point. The proposal was first mooted in 1995, by the then government led by Chief Minister K Karunakaran, as a solution to the traffic congestion that the growing city would face in future. But three decades down the line, it is not even talked about.

“The project was crucial for the city’s development. We have seen road-widening projects not materialising in Kochi despite dire demand. The area from Chathiyath Road to Mamangalam was marked out for the project, and the state government placed cost estimates at `390 crore.

For a long time, several development projects were shelved to facilitate land acquisition for the stretch. Now, most stakeholders do not care anymore,” said George Kattunilath, president of the Greater Cochin Development Watch, a citizens’ collective.