Kerala Assembly polls 2026 | UDF sitting MLA Vinod eyeing a three-peat in Ernakulam

KOCHI: Known as a stronghold of the Congress-led UDF, electoral battles for Ernakulam assembly constituency have had an air of predictability. With the exceptions in 1987 and 1998, it has been the UDF all the way.

However, the CPM-led LDF fielding Sabu George for the upcoming polls is believed to have levelled the playing field, with parties and voters expecting a tighter contest. For its part, the BJP-led NDA is yet to announce its candidate.

“Sabu may not win the election. But he is capable of leaving a significant impact. The contest will be tight. As the former deputy mayor of Kochi, Sabu is a familiar face. He is a progressive who enjoys wide acceptance in the constituency,” said Ramesh Mathew, a political analyst. Sabu served as deputy mayor from 1995 to 2000.

The constituency comprises 24 divisions of Kochi corporation and Cheranalloor panchayat — with both local bodies governed by the UDF. In the 2019 by-election, which was necessitated after Hibi Eden was elected to Parliament, T J Vinod defeated CPM’s Manu Roy by 3,750 votes.