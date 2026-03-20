Renovation of railway stations in Kochi progressing at steady pace, officials say

KOCHI: For those standing on the platforms of Ernakulam Junction and Town stations, the news of lively inaugurations of railway terminals happening elsewhere across the state hits them with envy.

However, Ernakulam commuters might have to wait another year or two to be part of such celebrations. It is being estimated that the redevelopment work at Ernakulam Town Station will be completed by the end of 2027, while Junction Station will be ready only by 2028.

It has been four years since the renovation works began at these major stations in Central Kerala. The tenders for the redevelopment of the railway stations were awarded in 2022. The estimated deadline for the projects was 2025.

A railway official said work on the multi-level car parking facility at Town station is nearing completion, while work on the west terminal building is in full swing. The work at Ernakulam Junction station got delayed after the contractor was fired.