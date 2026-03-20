Thrikkakara gears up for high-stakes contest as UDF eyes hold, rivals push for change

KOCHI: With all the major political fronts having declared their candidates, Thrikkakara constituency is all set to switch to campaign overdrive. The LDF has fielded Pushpa Das, a long-time CPM party worker, while sitting UDF MLA Uma Thomas will seek a second term. NDA-constituent Twenty20 has fielded Akhil Marar.

Since its formation in 2011, the constituency has without fail sided with the Congress-led UDF. And front workers are confident that this trend will continue. “Community dynamics favour the UDF. There are sizable Muslim and Christian populations. The front has been fielding candidates taking these factors into consideration,” said Praveen, a resident.

The constituency comprises Thrikkakara municipality and 22 divisions of Kochi corporation, of which 20 are represented by UDF councillors. By fielding Uma, the wife of former MLA P T Thomas, the UDF has made it clear that its sole focus will be the margin of victory.

“There is no confusion in Thrikkakara. Uma is the sitting MLA and a well-known figure. The LDF candidate is neither strong nor familiar with voters. Our focus is to prevent Twenty20 from gaining votes in the constituency. Akhil Marar could make an impact, and we have intensified our campaign,” a local Congress leader said.

The constituency was initially represented by Congress’ Benny Behnan. In 2016 and 2021, P T Thomas picked up the reins. Uma was fielded in the 2022 by-election after PT’s death. She defeated LDF’s Dr Jo Joseph by 25,016 votes.