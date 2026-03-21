Demand to extend Kochi Metro phase 3 to Karukutty

KOCHI: As preparations for connecting the Metro Rail to Kochi airport are progressing, citizen forums have demanded extension of the lane to Karukutty in Angamaly.

According to the ongoing plans, a detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared to explore the possibilities of setting up a metro line from Aluva passing through NH 544 to the airport, the upcoming airport railway station and further to Karayamparamb in Angamaly. As part of this, project surveys were conducted earlier this month.

“If the proposed line is extended till Karukutty, the benefits will be immense. It will be a big relief to travellers from the adjoining Chalakkudy municipality which comes under Thrissur district. Situated only 3 km away from Karayamparamb, Karukutty is now being considered as the terminal station. Karukutty has immense growth potential with several higher educational institutions and a prominent multi-speciality hospital located there. Metro rail connectivity will bring immense benefits to the periphery of Ernakulam district as well,” said Karukutty Metro Action Council president Lalu George Pynadath.

“Additionally, Karayamparamb is already reeling under extreme traffic congestion and the town is going to get busier with upcoming road development plans connecting three bypasses that converge here. Being the terminal station, it will also add to the already existing congestion in the region,” he added.

The action council has raised its demand before KMRL MD Loknath Behera. The action council office-bearers are also planning to meet Union Railway and Transport Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Nitin Gadkari to get the project cleared as the response from the metro authorities has been positive. KMRL authorities were in favour of extending the metro to Angamaly based on a study of passenger count per hour in the region, Lalu said.