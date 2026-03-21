Kerala assembly polls: Undercurrents of frustration, excitement in Perumbavoor

PERUMBAVOOR : It was the Eid ul-Fitr holiday, but Perumbavoor town was bustling. A major talking point revolved around the UDF denying Eldose Kunnapillil the opportunity to retain his seat by replacing the sitting MLA with Manoj Moothedan. Notwithstanding, posters and flex boards of events — with photos of Eldose embossed all over them — were everywhere.

Kunjammini, an elderly woman from neighbouring Keezhillam, is in shock over the manner in which Eldose was sidelined. “He was our MLA for 10 years. We came to know about the change through news channels. Eldose was active in the constituency, and we expected him to run again,” she said, adding that despite the change, the UDF still holds the upper hand.

With the three major candidates in the upcoming election sharing a Congress background, voters are excited about the outcome.

The LDF candidate, Basil Paul — a former Congress leader — is expected to pose a serious challenge to the UDF. “It will be a close contest. Basil is a familiar leader here. He was the block panchayat president who joined the LDF on being denied a seat in the recently held district panchayat election. This affected his image. But he remains popular. He will pick up a good number of votes,” said Sreekumar, a local resident.

Twenty20’s Jibi Paathiykkal, another politician with Congress roots, will fly the NDA flag in the constituency. Besides two terms as Koovappady block panchayat president, Basil served as district panchayat member and Rayamangalam panchayat chief.