Kerala assembly polls: Undercurrents of frustration, excitement in Perumbavoor

PERUMBAVOOR : It was the Eid ul-Fitr holiday, but Perumbavoor town was bustling. A major talking point revolved around the UDF denying Eldose Kunnapillil the opportunity to retain his seat by replacing the sitting MLA with Manoj Moothedan. Notwithstanding, posters and flex boards of events — with photos of Eldose embossed all over them — were everywhere.
Kunjammini, an elderly woman from neighbouring Keezhillam, is in shock over the manner in which Eldose was sidelined. “He was our MLA for 10 years. We came to know about the change through news channels. Eldose was active in the constituency, and we expected him to run again,” she said, adding that despite the change, the UDF still holds the upper hand.
With the three major candidates in the upcoming election sharing a Congress background, voters are excited about the outcome.
The LDF candidate, Basil Paul — a former Congress leader — is expected to pose a serious challenge to the UDF. “It will be a close contest. Basil is a familiar leader here. He was the block panchayat president who joined the LDF on being denied a seat in the recently held district panchayat election. This affected his image. But he remains popular. He will pick up a good number of votes,” said Sreekumar, a local resident.
Twenty20’s Jibi Paathiykkal, another politician with Congress roots, will fly the NDA flag in the constituency. Besides two terms as Koovappady block panchayat president, Basil served as district panchayat member and Rayamangalam panchayat chief.
The constituency, known for its plywood industries and huge migrant population, consists of Perumbavoor municipality and the Asamannoor, Koovappady, Mudakuzha, Okkal, Rayamangalam, Vengola and Vengoor panchayats.
While the LDF has intensified its campaign, the UDF is yet to switch to campaign mode. “Though we are yet to hit the campaign trail, we plan to reach out to as many voters as possible. Manoj is an impressive candidate with good connections. He can win the election,” a local Congress leader said.
Having started his political career with the Kerala Students Union (KSU), the student wing of the Congress, Manoj was vice president of Koovappady block panchayat and president of Koovappady Service Cooperative Bank.
Meanwhile, flex boards reading “Perumbavoor Kunnapillilkku oppam” (‘Perumbavoor stands with Kunnapillil’) have cropped up in the streets across town, pointing to an undercurrent of anger and frustration. Shine, a vendor at Perumbavoor bus terminal, believes the Congress now faces the prospect of a split in its support base.
“The LDF and NDA candidates are also former Congress workers. Fielding Eldose would have ensured the party an effortless win. Now, he is revolting. How can a party win the election and rule the state with such internal conflicts?” he said.