Kochi's Vypeen braces for close fight as candidates hit poll stride

VYPEEN: With party flags and posters of candidate M B Shiny spread across the constituency, the LDF has hit the campaign trail in its stronghold, Vypeen.

While party workers are excited to cheer for their young leader, voters anticipate a close fight with the Congress-led UDF having fielded former mayor Tony Chammany.

Sivanandan, a fish stall owner in Njarakkal, wondered why Unnikrishnan was replaced and fielded in Tripunithura. “Why did the LDF replace the sitting MLA? Shiny is also a good leader. The people here have always supported the CPM and the Left. But now the voters are looking for a change,” he said.

The Vypeen constituency was formed in 2011 after reconstituting the Njarakkal assembly constituency, with S Sharma remaining the MLA for 15 years. Unnikrishnan was elected from Vypeen in 2021.

However, Shiny — known as a young and energetic leader of the SFI and later the DYFI — came in as a surprise candidate.

The party has launched the campaign enthusiastically, expecting a victory.

“We go out at night to put up her hoardings. Shiny has worked hard in the district as an SFI leader. The sitting MLA has performed well. These factors together will help the LDF secure the seat again,” said Sanal, an autorickshaw driver.

However, Soman, a member of a hardcore CPM family in Vypeen, said he is fed up after 10 years of Left rule.

“My family were strong communist followers. With the LDF government in power for 10 years, party workers have lost their values. The government could not fulfil many projects it announced or promised. I have huge respect for communism. But I wish the UDF would come to power now,” he said.

Though UDF’s Tony Chammany is yet to intensify his campaign, he remains a familiar face, with the voters remembering him as the Kochi mayor.