Aluva sees tight fight as UDF’s Anwar Sadath faces CPM’s A M Ariff

KOCHI: A constituency long considered a stronghold of the UDF, Aluva is set to witness a keen electoral contest as sitting MLA Anwar Sadath is taking on senior CPM leader and former Aroor MLA A M Ariff.

While Anwar is a popular leader, voters’ opinions appear divided between continuity and a call for change. As the state gears up for another election, the public demands better development projects in Aluva.

“I wish Ariff wins. Anwar Sadath represented the constituency for 15 years. However, he does not have an important project to highlight. Despite its rapid growth, residents feel Aluva lacks major projects. It needs a change,” said an autorickshaw driver who did not wish to be named. Aluva has elected a Left candidate to the assembly only twice since 1957. Anwar was elected in 2011, defeating CPM’s A M Youssaf, the then sitting MLA who had toppled UDF’s six-term MLA, K Mohammed Ali, in 2006.

Jose, a 72-year-old lottery vendor, said: “I have applied for a government welfare scheme and tried to contact officials and representatives. However, there was no response. With inflation and the delay in social security schemes, people like us are struggling. It has been 10 years. Now, the UDF should come to power in the state. ” He said Anwar is an accessible leader. “We often see him around. Whenever there is an issue, he visits and takes action,” he added.