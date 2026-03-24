Kerala elections 2026: Development issues take centre stage in Angamaly

ANGAMALY: It had been a hectic day for vendors along the busy national highway. In Angamaly town, too, people and traffic are on the move. Apart from the posters and flex boards that have more or less blanketed the town in the run-up to the assembly election, the general mood appears to be focused on concerns of everyday life. For most voters in this constituency, development is all that matters.

“Angamaly is a growing town. Most of the people who pass through are travelling to or from the airport. However, their movement is impeded by traffic. Traffic congestion is a major issue here. The Angamaly bypass project is yet to be launched. The constituency does not have a flyover. We need better infrastructure. Roji [M John] has failed to implement development projects in the constituency,” said Varghese, an auto driver.

Even the MLA fund has not been fully utilised, he added. But the Congress-led UDF has placed its trust in its two-time sitting MLA, who will go up against LDF’s Saju Paul and Twenty20’s NDA candidate Promy Kuriakose.

When he first won in 2016, Roji prevented the LDF from retaining the seat for a third straight time. Now, the ruling front is itching to get back to winning ways in the constituency, which is evident from its selection of Saju, a three-time legislator from Perumbavoor, as its candidate.

“Saju is a prominent leader and a familiar face around here, having represented the neighbouring constituency. Moreover, Angamaly is not a stronghold of the UDF. From 2006 to 2011, LDF’s Jose Thettayil represented the constituency. He made several contributions, including the bus terminal. The contest this year appears too close to call,” a lottery vendor from Nazareth said.