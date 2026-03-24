Man brutally attacks, robs young woman in Kochi's Kalamassery, arrested

KOCHI: Kochi city police arrested a man in connection with the brutal attack and robbery of a young woman who was returning home after work in Kalamassery late on Sunday.

The accused, a native of Agali in Palakkad, was apprehended after days of search. The identity of the accused has not been disclosed yet, as legal procedures including a test identification parade are pending, said an officer with Kalamassery police station.

“The accused confessed that his primary intention was to sexually assault the woman, but the attempt failed as she resisted,”said the officer. The accused, who had previously worked in Kochi, was familiar with the area, particularly the isolated spot where the attack occurred. He allegedly tried to assault the woman by hitting her head against a nearby wall, but her resistance and the possibility of others arriving at the scene forced him to flee after snatching her mobile phone and jewellery, the officer added.

The incident took place around 8pm on Sunday beneath the overbridge at Njalakam, when the woman, employed at a private firm, was returning home. The assailant allegedly gagged her from behind, kicked her to the ground, and dragged her face along the surface before carrying out the robbery.