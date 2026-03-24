Two remanded for creating ruckus at hospital casualty wing in Kochi

KOCHI: Two persons who created ruckus at the casualty unit of Government Hospital in Puthenvelikkara have been remanded in judicial custody. The accused Christin, 33, of Vadakkekara, and Davis, 60, of Puthenvelikkara, were arrested by a special squad led by SHO Prathap A of Puthenvelikkara police station.

A source with Ernakulam rural police said the incident occurred around 7.15 pm on March 20, when the duo, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, trespassed into the casualty wing.

As the unit was crowded, the doctor asked them to wait, following which Davis verbally abused her. When the doctor returned after attending patients in the OP section, the accused were found sitting in the casualty observation room, speaking loudly on the phone, disturbing patients, and obstructing the duties of the doctor and staff.

The duo was booked for assault, trespass, use of obscene words in public causing annoyance, and criminal intimidation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, added the official.