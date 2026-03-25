Kerala HC bars permits for road cutting

KOCHI: The High Court on Tuesday directed the Kochi corporation and the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) to ensure that no further road-cutting permits are issued and that no actual cutting takes place on Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Link Road, Kochi.

The order was issued on a petition filed by Vijin Karthik of Kochi.

The petitioner pointed out that the newly tarred road had been cut vertically in multiple places for laying water pipelines, despite it being recently completed.

According to the petitioner, such cutting had occurred not just once but on at least three locations.

Advocate G Sreekumar Chelur, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that this was a clear case of gross illegality, resulting in wastage of public funds.

He argued that tarring roads and subsequently cutting them should be treated as a serious issue requiring immediate intervention.