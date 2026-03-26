Devalokam to host rare Holy Mooron consecration, marks historic milestone for Malankara Church

KOCHI: The Malankara Church headquarters at Devalokam is preparing for the rare moment when divine grace will pour into the most special mixture of oil.

A new history will be created on March 27 at the Catholicate Aramana Chapel on Devalokam Hill. The chapel will become the place where the Holy Mooron consecration sacrament has been held the most times in the Malankara Church.

The consecration of the Holy Mooron is a sacrament that is performed only every few decades in churches that follow the Orthodox tradition.

Before this, Devalokam was the venue for the Mooron sacrament in the years 1988, 1999, 2009 and 2018.

The Malankara Orthodox Church is preparing for the eleventh service to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Holy Mooron consecration held at the Mulanthuruthy Marthoman Church in 1876.

The second Mooron sacrament was also held in Mulanthuruthy in 1911. The Mooron sacrament was also held at the old seminary in 1932, 1951, 1967, and 1977.

The service will be presided over by the Catholicos, and attended by the Metropolitan, the Archdeacon, 12 priests, 12 full deacons, and 12 subdeacons in full vestments. The Mooron sacrament, which will begin at 6.30 am on Friday, will conclude at 2 pm.