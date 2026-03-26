One killed, several injured in major fire at Kochi oil firm, probe on

One person was killed and at least seven others injured after a major fire broke out at an oil company in the Edayar industrial area in Kochi on Thursday morning.

According to officials from the Eloor Fire and Rescue station, the blaze erupted at Cee Jee Lubricants around 8:45 am. The deceased has been identified as Shathru Mukhya (45), a native of Bihar and a worker at the factory.

All those injured are also guest workers from various states employed at the firm. They were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Fire and rescue units from Eloor and Aluva stations were immediately deployed to the scene. After more than an hour of continuous firefighting by around seven fire tenders, the blaze was brought under control.

Officials said the fire is suspected to have originated from an oil storage tank and spread rapidly through the godown stocked with lubricants, producing thick smoke and intensifying the situation.

“There was a tank storing oil that is suspected to have caught fire, and since the godown had a large quantity of lubricants, the fire spread quickly. We have managed to bring it under control. One person is confirmed dead and we have recovered his body. Another worker is said to be missing, though this is yet to be verified,” a senior fire and rescue officer from Eloor told Onmanorama.

When the fire broke out, workers attempted to flee the premises, but some were trapped inside, officials said.

Authorities added that rescue operations are ongoing, though teams are currently unable to conduct a thorough search inside the affected godown due to safety concerns. The exact cause of the fire remains unclear.

" It could be due to an electrical short circuit. However, a detailed examination is required," officials said.

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident, and a case will be registered soon.