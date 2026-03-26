Rajeeve faces familiar rival as Kalamassery weighs industry gains, pollution woes

KOCHI: With a minister in the fray, the Kalamassery constituency is set for another exciting electoral battle. While the UDF has again fielded V E Abdul Gafoor of the IUML against LDF’s P Rajeeve, the NDA is banking on M P Binu of the BDJS to make inroads into Kalamassery.

Rajeeve has earned a reputation as the minister for industries, law, and coir. Given the high-profile nature of his portfolio, he has been one of the most pro-active members of the Pinarayi 2.0 government, going all out to woo investments into the state.

Over the past five years, Rajeeve has also been able to launch several constituency-specific initiatives such as ‘Oppam’, an initiative to support farmers, MSMEs, artisans, and women-led businesses. He has also taken the lead to bring Judicial City — set to come up on 27 acres belonging to HMT — to Kalamassery.

“We have seen his work as a minister. Across the state, the industrial sector has grown. In Kalamassery, we now have IT park, startups, etc. He has brought in development,” said Balasundaran, a lottery vendor.

Formed in 2011, the constituency was represented by UDF’s V K Ebrahim Kunju for 10 years. In 2021, Rajeeve defeated Gafoor, son of Ebrahim Kunju, to make his way into the state assembly.

For the residents of Eloor, Pathalam and adjoining areas, pollution remains the biggest issue. “We have been struggling with pollution. Though the Pollution Control Board, people’s representatives and the minister were alerted about the issue, no action has been taken.

Being the industries minister, Rajeeve can easily solve the issue. He has even visited the area. However, in the past few years, the condition has worsened,” said Salam, a Pathalam resident.