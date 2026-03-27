Heat, tight contest shape Kerala's Muvattupuzha campaign as local factors drive voter mood

KOCHI: The blazing sun is unrelenting. Pedestrians cover their heads with pieces of cloth to escape the scorching heat. A smattering of roadside trees in Mudavoor, the gateway to Muvattupuzha, offer the only relief. Unfazed, a group of people congregating in front of a shuttered shop next to a small restaurant — surrounded by election flex boards of a Twenty20 party candidate — are engrossed in political talk.

“[UDF candidate Mathew] Kuzhalnadan will not have it easy this time. He has strong opponents to contend with — especially [CPI’s] Arun. Moreover, Twenty20’s Sunny Kadoothazhe has also made an impact. Both his party and the BJP enjoy a significant vote share here,” says Kuttayi.

Taking a final puff of his beedi, Karunakaran — Kannu ‘Asan’ to those gathered — remarks: “Arun is the only local candidate from Muvattupuzha. Kuzhalnadan is from Pothanikkad, and Sunny from the highland. As the young, local face, Arun holds the edge.”

“Asan is the epitome of the communist old-timer,” Sankaran, the restaurant owner, interjects jokingly. “Wilson Mathai [who is overseeing NDA’s campaign] has claimed the NDA would make a significant impact.

“In Mudavoor ward, the BJP had just 98 votes in the 2021 local body polls. The party crossed 440 votes and secured second position this time round. The trend is in our favour,” he adds.

The constituency comprises Muvattupuzha municipality and several panchayats, including Arakuzha, Avoly, Ayavana, Kalloorkad, Manjalloor, Marady, Paipra, Palakkuzha, Valakom, Paingottoor, and Pothanicad.