Heat, tight contest shape Kerala's Muvattupuzha campaign as local factors drive voter mood

KOCHI: The blazing sun is unrelenting. Pedestrians cover their heads with pieces of cloth to escape the scorching heat. A smattering of roadside trees in Mudavoor, the gateway to Muvattupuzha, offer the only relief. Unfazed, a group of people congregating in front of a shuttered shop next to a small restaurant — surrounded by election flex boards of a Twenty20 party candidate — are engrossed in political talk.
“[UDF candidate Mathew] Kuzhalnadan will not have it easy this time. He has strong opponents to contend with — especially [CPI’s] Arun. Moreover, Twenty20’s Sunny Kadoothazhe has also made an impact. Both his party and the BJP enjoy a significant vote share here,” says Kuttayi.
Taking a final puff of his beedi, Karunakaran — Kannu ‘Asan’ to those gathered — remarks: “Arun is the only local candidate from Muvattupuzha. Kuzhalnadan is from Pothanikkad, and Sunny from the highland. As the young, local face, Arun holds the edge.”
“Asan is the epitome of the communist old-timer,” Sankaran, the restaurant owner, interjects jokingly. “Wilson Mathai [who is overseeing NDA’s campaign] has claimed the NDA would make a significant impact.
“In Mudavoor ward, the BJP had just 98 votes in the 2021 local body polls. The party crossed 440 votes and secured second position this time round. The trend is in our favour,” he adds.
The constituency comprises Muvattupuzha municipality and several panchayats, including Arakuzha, Avoly, Ayavana, Kalloorkad, Manjalloor, Marady, Paipra, Palakkuzha, Valakom, Paingottoor, and Pothanicad.
As one heads into Muvattupuzha town, posters are largely dominated by Kuzhalnadan. “As MLA, Kuzhalnadan’s term hasn’t been satisfactory. He blocked several development projects, blaming KIIFB and the state government, and focused more on clashes and image-building,” says Shubha, an Enanalloor resident. Sasi, a disabled lottery vendor, disagrees. “He has performed better than former CPI MLA Eldo Abraham and maintains a clean image,” he said.
Amid the discussion, Kuzhalnadan himself arrives at the KSRTC stand, built using `4.25 crore of his MLA fund, interacting with passengers and shopkeepers.
In rural belts like Arakuzha, Paipra and Palakkuzha, CPI flags and posters of Arun dominate, with the slogan “Ariyaalo, nammude Arunaanu.” Public meetings and grassroots activities reflect strong LDF visibility. “We have seen his growth, and he will win this time,” points out Subadhramma, a Paipra resident.
However, on the outskirts of Palakkuzha, the campaign is yet to pick up. Raghu, who runs an eatery, notes: “The campaign is dragging here. We only see a few vehicles in the morning and evening.” Sajan, a customer, adds, “With Passion Week coming up, campaigning will intensify only towards the end.”