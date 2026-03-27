I was a confused Leftist: Narayana Murthy

KOCHI: “I used to think socialism was the answer to India’s problems. Not anymore,” Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy said while speaking at the India Forward talk series organised by the Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Kochi.

“The change came following my years living abroad, where I saw clean roads, efficient public services, and trains running on time. I realised something was wrong in my thinking,” Narayana Murthy said, adding, “I was a confused Leftist. Now, I’m a believer in ‘compassionate capitalism’.”

He said his experience has led him to embrace markets not as ideology, but as a tool. “They are mechanisms to convert individual ambition into collective prosperity,” Murthy pointed out.

“Compassionate capitalism,” the Padma Vibhushan recipient highlighted, “remains the only sustainable path to long-term growth in India.” His remarks come at a time when economic models are key talking points in Kerala’s political discourse.

Murthy also cautioned against India’s continued reliance on cheap labour, calling it a trap in the age of automation.