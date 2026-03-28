Kochi corporation seeks poll code exemption for Konthuruthy rehabilitation project

KOCHI: With only weeks remaining before the planned eviction of residents along the Konthuruthy canal, Kochi corporation has sought an exemption from the model code of conduct imposed for the assembly elections to initiate the project. The request follows a High Court directive, issued last December, that the corporation and the state government clear encroachments along the canal and evict 129 families within four months.

Mayor V K Minimol said the corporation has initiated proceedings for the implementation of the rehabilitation project. “As we don’t have more time, we have sought the permission of the Election Commission and the High Court regarding compensation distribution and project implementation. The corporation will also send a registered notice to the residents for further proceedings,” she said.

According to the court directive, the corporation was tasked with evicting the families before April 14. Minimol added that certificate verification has to be completed before the compensation is paid.

The case pointing out encroachment on puramboke land on the banks of the Konthuruthy canal was registered in 2012 after K J Tomy filed a complaint. The canal originally had a width of 48 metres. However, encroachments led to reduced width, and thereby, flooding and pollution.

Earlier this month, the corporation council — aiming to expedite the implementation of the project — had decided to allocate a total of `16.38 crore for the project, combining `11.83 crore earmarked in advance from the corporation’s plan fund and the PMAY scheme share along with an additional `4.54 crore from its own funds. The corporation secretary has been entrusted with initiating steps to distribute compensation to families.